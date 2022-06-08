High expectations for Riders offence in 2022 season
There is no doubt Shaq Evans and Duke Williams will have a lot of fans watching them this season. The two are expected to be primary targets of the receiving corps.
“Shaq is great at what he do and I’m great at what I do. When you put us two together that just makes it harder for the defence to cover. It will be hard for a team to cover me and Shaq one on one,” said wide receiver, Duke Williams.
Williams played four regular season games with the Roughriders last season. He had 17 catches for 285 yards as well as nine receptions for 163 yards and one touchdown in the playoffs.
Evans broke his leg in week two of the 2021 season but did still finish the year with 26 receptions for 220 yards. The two know the pressure is on to produce this season.
“I feel like we are the best but we can talk about it but we have to be about it at the same time,” said Williams.
Quarterback Cody Fajardo is confident in what the Rider’s offence has to offer this year.
“Having Duke Williams, a healthy Shaq, Schaffer-baker in his second year and even McInnis in his first time at the R (Receiving). Just having those guys like that to be able to gel with and understand what they like and don’t like. I think it’s going to pay dividends,” said Fajardo.
Another member on offence that stands out right now is rookie running back Frankie Hickson. The newcomer turned heads when he rushed for 57 yards in the pre-season and earned a spot on the active roster.
“That’s all you can ask for is an opportunity. Not many people get that so when you do, you have to seize it and make the most of it,” said Hickson.
“He (Hickson) does everything right. That doesn’t mean he’s the most explosive or most outstanding player on every play,” said head coach, Craig Dickenson. “But every time you watch his footwork it’s good, his eyes are where they’re supposed to be, he does what he’s supposed to do and he plays hard.”
Jamal Morrow is most likely going to be the Riders’ primary running back or returner this season to replace William Powell. Powell signed with the Ottawa Redblacks during the off-season. However, Hickson could be in the mix for running back or returner, a position that is up for grabs right now.
“If JMo (Jamal Morrow) is doing a lot of returning, Hickson may get a few more carries. If we’re splitting the returns, it might be 50/50. We have to see how the return game goes,” said Dickenson. “Jakob Prall can return, we think Hickson can, and we know Morrow can.”
