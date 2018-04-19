

CTV Regina





A high risk sexual offender has been arrested in Regina.

Phillip Levac was arrested on Wednesday afternoon. Police say he was seen in the company of an underage girl, according to police, this is a breach of his release conditions.

Levac has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference and four counts of breach of recognizance.

On Nov. 10, 2017 Regina police issued an advisory to the public that Levac was moving into the North Central neighbourhood. The advisory was issued because Levac is a high risk sexual offender with a history of violent sexual offences both as a youth and as an adult.

Police said in November that he was considered a high risk to reoffend, and that he had not completed any programming to address his likelihood to reoffend.