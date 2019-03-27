He doesn’t carry a badge or cuffs yet, but Jacob Kelk is passionate about law enforcement. The grade twelve student from Ottawa, Ontario wants to become a RCMP officer, which is why he flew thousands of kilometres to Regina to learn more about the career.

“Ever since I was really a young kid, (I’ve enjoyed) just getting out in the community and really being in the action and on the front lines. Helping people is really the big thing for me,” Kelk said.

Kelk is one of 31 students from across Canada taking part in National Youth Engagement Week at RCMP Academy, Depot division. During the program, the students get a taste of various aspects of becoming an officer.

“At the end of the day, you’re coming to a crime scene, people are looking at you for answers, (and) problem solving, so communication is a big part of policing,” Kelk said.

The program is only in its third year, but supervisor Cpl. Denis Simard said the demand continues to grow. They received 3,000 applicants for the 31 spots.

“We’re hoping to maybe do it twice instead of once a year,” Simard said. “It’s reassuring, because it means that, when my turn's over, there will be somebody else to pick it up.”