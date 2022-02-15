High school students start clothing brand to support mental health

A group of Grade 12 students are using their brand “Turning Point” to raise funds and awareness for mental health and suicide prevention.

Created by students in Entrepreneurship 30 at Miller Comprehensive Catholic High School last semester, 20 per cent of the profit from each clothing item sold is donated to the Johnny Z Healthy Minds Fund.

“We knew mental health was a topic that everyone could relate with and we wanted to create a brand that could promote that and support mental health,” said Logan Curle, co-president of Turning Point.

He said they chose the foundation because it has similar beliefs, such as grief counselling support.

Recently, the group donated $2,000 to the foundation with the support of Regina Paramedics With Heart.

Turning Point said most suicide survivors describe it almost as a “turning point” in their life and the brand’s mission is for people to not have to go through the worst, to realize how valuable their life really is.

“Everyone matters and we want people to realize that and find their turning point before it’s too late,” Turning Point continued on its Facebook page.

The main logo was sketched out on a piece of paper and brought to life on the cell phone of co-president, Tayson Smith.

Since then Turning Point has also released a limited edition design.

“This is a design that Jaxon MacDonald created, he sadly passed away, but before he died he actually wanted to create a brand that promotes mental health as well and we just kind of brought it alive and try to continue his legacy,” said Curle.

With this design ten per cent of the profits are donated to the JaxMac Foundation, another ten per cent go to the Johnny Z Healthy Minds Fund.

With the class over, the group is carrying Turning Point forward and are looking to expand into items other than hoodies this summer.

“I think we want to bring it to an apparel company, so we can branch off and help with more mental health stuff and make a bigger difference,” said Smith.

This is Smith’s second attempt at starting a business, but this time the inspiration is what drove it to success.

“I found it was easier to put a cause behind it and move with friends and have that extra help,” he said.

Since launching four months ago, Turning Point has sold almost 200 hoodies all across Canada.