High winds prompt special weather statements for parts of Sask.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a special weather statement for parts of southern Saskatchewan as high wind gusts are expected to continue throughout the day Wednesday.

Gusts around 80 km/h are expected in southeastern Saskatchewan and southern Manitoba.

ECCC said the winds are the result of a low pressure system moving through southern Manitoba.

The winds will rapidly diminish as the low moves into Ontario Wednesday evening, ECCC said on it’s website.

“High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break. High winds may result in power outages and fallen tree branches. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds,” ECCC said.

Air quality advisories also remain in effect across parts of the province on Wednesday.

