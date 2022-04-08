Higher than expected spring runoff in Sask.: Water Security Agency

A higher than expected spring runoff is taking place in parts of Saskatchewan, according to the Water Security Agency’s (WSA) April update released on Friday.

Runoff has been higher than expected in the Moose Jaw, Swift Current and Old Wives’ basins. The WSA said that has helped replenish water supply reservoirs that were very low following last summer’s extended period of high heat and very little rain.

While still below normal, the WSA said runoff is also higher than expected in the Maple Creek, Battle, Frenchman and Lodge Creek Basins.

The WSA is also expecting all lakes in the Qu’Appelle system to reach desirable levels. It also is predicting strong flows along the South Saskatchewan River, which will help bring levels in Lake Diefenbaker up to desirable levels for summer.

“Further north, spring melt and runoff are in the early stages and the WSA does not expect significant changes to the March forecast unless conditions change dramatically due to rapidly warmer temperatures,” a release said.

Runoff began in the southwest in mid-March and has progressed east and northwards.

A slower melting period with below-freezing temperatures at night has helped keep runoff in channels, keeping the flooding risk low at this time.