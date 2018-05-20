The annual Saskatchewan Highland Gathering and Celtic Festival kept the traffic steady in Victoria Park over the weekend.

The Saskatchewan Highland Gathering and Celtic Festival drew spectators, performers, and athletes from across the nation. The event featured 185 dancers, 11 pipe bands and dozens of competitive athletes showing off their talent and celebrating the Scottish culture

"It’s the only time you can really come out and take in some of the Scottish heritage in Regina and even Saskatchewan, this is the only that happens in Saskatchewan. It’s fun for everybody to come out and enjoy drinks, some warm weather, some traditional Scottish athletics, bagpiping and traditional Scottish dance,” event organizer Jason Johnston said.

"I really love this tournament, like it’s a lot of fun. I love it so much. It’s so much fun to watch all the bagpipe looking around and see the tartans and stuff and I make a lot of friends during this competition, so, it’s a lot of fun,” performer Juleah Chabih said.

Juleah Chabih, 11, and her family drove all the way from Winnipeg, Manitoba for the third year in a row, to perform a Scottish version of the Irish Jig on Sunday.

"I think it’s really important to know what you are dancing for and how your sport has been improved by your past heritage. So, I think it’s really important for that too,” Chabih said.

Organizers hope to keep the event growing and are planning for another festival in 2019.

