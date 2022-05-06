Highway 1 closed after collision near Sintaluta: RCMP

The eastbound lanes of Highway 1 are closed after a motor vehicle collision about three kilometres west of Sintaluta, RCMP said.

Police said traffic is being rerouted at the collision site with an officer presence expected in the area for the entire day Friday.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

RCMP said more updates will be provided as they become available.

Sintaluta is about 87 kilometres east of Regina.