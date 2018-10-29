

CTV Regina





Swift Current Rural RCMP are currently on the scene of a serious collision five miles east of Tompkins.

The details surrounding the crash are unknown at this time.

According to police, all traffic in the east bound lane of Highway 1 has been blocked and is being re-routed into the west bound lane.

Motorists are told to expect delays as traffic will be considerably slowed down while emergency crews remain in the area.

Tompkins is located approximately 80 kilometres southwest of Swift Current.

There is no word on when the highway will reopen.