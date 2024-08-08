REGINA
Regina

    • Highway 1 crash near Secretan, Sask. causing traffic delays

    An RCMP detachment can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) An RCMP detachment can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    Share

    RCMP say traffic is being re-routed on a portion of the Trans-Canada Highway in south central Saskatchewan Thursday afternoon after a motor vehicle collision.

    According to a news release, the crash occurred on Highway 1 about two kilometres west of Secretan, Sask. – which is located between Moose Jaw and Swift Current.

    Delays in the area can be expected with traffic being re-routed for an undetermined amount of time, RCMP said.

    No other details are available at this time.

    RCMP are advising people to visit the Highway Hotline for road closure updates.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News