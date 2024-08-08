Highway 1 crash near Secretan, Sask. causing traffic delays

RCMP say traffic is being re-routed on a portion of the Trans-Canada Highway in south central Saskatchewan Thursday afternoon after a motor vehicle collision.

According to a news release, the crash occurred on Highway 1 about two kilometres west of Secretan, Sask. – which is located between Moose Jaw and Swift Current.

Delays in the area can be expected with traffic being re-routed for an undetermined amount of time, RCMP said.

No other details are available at this time.

RCMP are advising people to visit the Highway Hotline for road closure updates.