Moose Jaw RCMP are advising the public of a collision restricting traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway near Mortlach.

Police say the west bound lane of the highway is closed as a result of the crash.

The closure will remain in effect until the investigation is complete, and until then police recommend travellers find an alternate route around the area.

Further details on the crash are not known at this time.

Mortlach is located roughly 44 kilometres west of Moose Jaw.