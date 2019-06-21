Highway 10 closed near Balgonie by crash: RCMP
CTV Regina
Published Friday, June 21, 2019 8:34AM CST
Last Updated Friday, June 21, 2019 8:40AM CST
Highway 10 is closed at the Highway 1 overpass near Balgonie due to a single-vehicle crash.
According to the RCMP, a driver was merging from the overpass onto Highway 1 when they lost control and rolled.
One person suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance.
Highway 10 is blocked while RCMP investigate and Highway 1 westbound is down to one lane.