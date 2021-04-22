Advertisement
Highway 10 near Melville closed due to serious crash
Published Thursday, April 22, 2021 11:19AM CST
has been charged with impaired driving causing death after a fatal head-on crash last November. (File Photo)
REGINA -- A portion of Highway 10 near Melville, Sask., has been closed due to a serious single vehicle crash, according to police.
Melville RCMP said it responded to the scene approximately 2.4 km northeast of Duff, Sask., around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.
The highway will be closed for around two hours while officers investigate.
Motorist can expect delays in the area. RCMP is reminding drivers to slow down to 60 km/h when passing emergency vehicles.