REGINA -- A portion of Highway 10 near Melville, Sask., has been closed due to a serious single vehicle crash, according to police.

Melville RCMP said it responded to the scene approximately 2.4 km northeast of Duff, Sask., around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The highway will be closed for around two hours while officers investigate.

Motorist can expect delays in the area. RCMP is reminding drivers to slow down to 60 km/h when passing emergency vehicles.