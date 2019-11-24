Highway 10 open again following serious collision between Balgonie and Edgeley
Published Sunday, November 24, 2019 9:34PM CST
Last Updated Monday, November 25, 2019 7:47AM CST
Updated: Three people were killed in the crash. Click here for an updated story.
REGINA -- Police say traffic is moving again on Highway 10 between Balgonie and Edgeley after it was shut down following a serious collision.
The highway was shut down for several hours, opening again shortly after 1 a.m.
No other details have been released about the crash.
The RCMP is reminding drivers to use caution on icy roads and to consult the Highway Hotline.