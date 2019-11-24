Updated: Three people were killed in the crash. Click here for an updated story.

REGINA -- Police say traffic is moving again on Highway 10 between Balgonie and Edgeley after it was shut down following a serious collision.

The highway was shut down for several hours, opening again shortly after 1 a.m.

No other details have been released about the crash.

The RCMP is reminding drivers to use caution on icy roads and to consult the Highway Hotline.