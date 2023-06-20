Highway 10 west of Fort Qu'Appelle closed after 'serious' crash

Highway 10 southwest of Fort Qu’Appelle is currently blocked following a serious crash, RCMP say.

In a news release at 3:54 p.m., Saskatchewan RCMP revealed that a crash was reported approximately seven kilometres southwest of Fort Qu’Appelle.

“Highway #10 is currently blocked and motorists can expect delays and/or detours,” the release read.

The Highway Hotline reported at 3:14 p.m. that all lanes were closed due to debris on the road and police on site.

“Use extreme caution if travelling in the area,” the closure notice read.

No information regarding number of vehicles involved or injuries were provided by RCMP.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come...