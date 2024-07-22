Highway 37 near Gull Lake blocked by train derailment

A train derailment near the community of Gull Lake has led to traffic closures in the area, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.

In an update released at 7:40 p.m. on Sunday, RCMP reported that officers from its Swift Current detachment were on scene of a derailment located one mile east of Gull Lake.

As a result of the incident, the Highway 37 entrance to the community was completely blocked off.

No dangerous goods were spilled and no injuries were reported at the scene, according to RCMP.

A detour is currently in effect for travellers in the area. Traffic restrictions will remain until the highway is cleared.

Canadian Pacific Railway Police were also reported at the scene.

As of 8:31 a.m. on Monday, the closure is still in effect.

Gull Lake is located approximately 300 kilometres west of Regina.