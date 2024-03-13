REGINA
Regina

    Highway 39 closed after collision near Rouleau, Sask.

    Highway 39 is closed from the Moose Jaw area to Corinne Wednesday morning following a collision at Rouleau, Sask., according to the Highway Hotline.

    The Highway Hotline says the crash occurred "at Rouleau" and both lanes of the roadway are closed with emergency crews on the scene.

    According to the Highway Hotline, the roadway was closed at around 8:30 a.m.

    Meanwhile, travel was not recommended on Highway 39 south of Corrine to Yellow Grass Wednesday morning.

    Zero visibility was being reported along with icy and slippery sections and wet conditions subject to freezing.

    Current highway conditions can be read here.

    RCMP have not provided any details in regard to the collision at this time.

    Rouleau, Sask. is about 50 kilometres southwest of Regina.

