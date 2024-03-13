Highway 39 closed after collision near Rouleau, Sask.
Highway 39 is closed from the Moose Jaw area to Corinne Wednesday morning following a collision at Rouleau, Sask., according to the Highway Hotline.
The Highway Hotline says the crash occurred "at Rouleau" and both lanes of the roadway are closed with emergency crews on the scene.
According to the Highway Hotline, the roadway was closed at around 8:30 a.m.
Meanwhile, travel was not recommended on Highway 39 south of Corrine to Yellow Grass Wednesday morning.
Zero visibility was being reported along with icy and slippery sections and wet conditions subject to freezing.
Current highway conditions can be read here.
RCMP have not provided any details in regard to the collision at this time.
Rouleau, Sask. is about 50 kilometres southwest of Regina.
Regina Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE MPs questioning main contractor on ArriveCan app at House committee
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING U.S. House passes bill that could ban TikTok
The House on Wednesday passed a bill that would lead to a nationwide ban of the popular video app TikTok if its China-based owner doesn't sell, as lawmakers acted on concerns that the company's current ownership structure is a national security threat.
Poilievre promises 'multiple' House votes to pressure PM Trudeau to scrap carbon tax hike
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is putting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on notice that his party plans to force 'multiple votes' when the House of Commons returns, resuming its pressure campaign to see the Liberals scrap the planned April 1 carbon tax increase.
Life sentence handed to Brampton, Ont. man who 'snapped,' killed wife in public park
A Brampton man has been sentenced to life with no chance of parole for 13 years after he was found to have stabbed his wife more than 30 times during an argument on a public trail in 2021.
Judge overseeing Georgia election interference case dismisses some charges against Trump
The judge overseeing the Georgia election interference case on Wednesday dismissed some of the charges against former U.S. president Donald Trump, but many other counts in the indictment remain.
This '6 to 1' trick might make your grocery shopping easier
Six veggies, five fruits, four proteins, three starches, two sauces and one fun thing — if that’s your grocery shopping list this week, you are probably a fan of Will Coleman, a New York City-based chef, television personality and social media content creator.
WATCH LIVE MPs questioning main contractor on ArriveCan app at House committee
MPs will have another chance to question the people behind the main contract for the ArriveCan app at a House committee meeting today.
Buying an EV can save you money the longer and farther you drive it: UBC study
A study from researchers at the University of British Columbia is making an economic case for purchasing an electric vehicle.
BREAKING Police charge B.C. suspect in historical sex assaults against Ontario kids in the 1990s
Halton police say they have charged a suspect in connection with a series of historical sexual assaults against children dating back to the 1990s.
B.C. man's balloon-popping videos earn hundreds of millions of views worldwide
Before David Beck discovered the positive potential of filling a balloon full of water, he was striving to be a full-time travel photographer.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.