

CTV Regina





Highway 6 north of Regina has been closed after a report of a serious collision between a semi-truck hauling gravel and a SUV, according to police.

RCMP is on the scene 20 km north of Regina, just south of Etaples Road.

The highway will be blocked in both directions for around four hours until police finish the investigation.

The public is being asked to avoid the area and plan alternate routes.

Police said an update will be provided when the highway is reopened.