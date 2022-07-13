Highway 6 north of Regina detoured due to collision: RCMP

RCMP are currently on the scene of a ‘serious collision’ on Highway 6 north of Regina. The collision has resulted in a detour, according to a news release.

Officers from the Lumsden and Southey RCMP detachments responded to a serious, two vehicle collision approximately 13 kilometres north of Regina.

As a result of the collision, Highway 6 is blocked in both directions, according to RCMP.

Authorities are detouring traffic onto the Foxleigh grid, approximately two miles north, and then back onto Highway 6.

Motorists should expect delays and RCMP do not currently have a re-opening estimate for the highway.

RCMP asks for all motorists to “please slow down as emergency responders are currently on scene.”