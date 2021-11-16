Highway #6 to Southey closed, travel not recommended on Regina-area highways

REGINA -

Highway #6 from Regina to Southey is closed as a result of severe winter driving conditions.

Travel is not recommended on the Regina Bypass or on select highways around the city, as residents of the area braces for a significant winter storm.

Travel is not recommended on the Regina Bypass or on select highways around the city, as residents of the area braces for a significant winter storm.

The storm is causing winter driving condition on Highway #11 all the way to Bethune. Travel is not recommended on Highway #11 between Bethune and Saskatoon.

#SKHwy10: Balcarres to Fort Qu'Appelle, Travel Not Recommended status removed. at 2021-11-16 14:27. — Highway Hotline (@SKGovHwyHotline) November 16, 2021

According to the Saskatchewan Highway Hotline, travel is not recommended on Highway #1 from Regina to Balgonie, or on Highway #10 from Balgonie to Fort Qu’Appelle.

#SKHwy6: Piapot Grid to Southey, Travel Not Recommended, Icy or Slippery Sections, Drifting Snow, Reduced Visibility at 2021-11-16 14:59. — Highway Hotline (@SKGovHwyHotline) November 16, 2021

Across the province, an intensifying low is making conditions hazardous with heavy snowfall accumulation, gusting winds, the potential for freezing rain and possible whiteout blizzard conditions.

Up to 10 cm of snow is anticipated in Regina.