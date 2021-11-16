Highway #6 to Southey closed, travel not recommended on Regina-area highways
Highway #6 from Regina to Southey is closed as a result of severe winter driving conditions.
Travel is not recommended on the Regina Bypass or on select highways around the city, as residents of the area braces for a significant winter storm.
Travel is not recommended on the Regina Bypass or on select highways around the city, as residents of the area braces for a significant winter storm.
The storm is causing winter driving condition on Highway #11 all the way to Bethune. Travel is not recommended on Highway #11 between Bethune and Saskatoon.
According to the Saskatchewan Highway Hotline, travel is not recommended on Highway #1 from Regina to Balgonie, or on Highway #10 from Balgonie to Fort Qu’Appelle.
Across the province, an intensifying low is making conditions hazardous with heavy snowfall accumulation, gusting winds, the potential for freezing rain and possible whiteout blizzard conditions.
Up to 10 cm of snow is anticipated in Regina.