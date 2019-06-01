Highway blocked following ‘serious’ multi-vehicle collision near Weyburn
CTV Regina
Published Saturday, June 1, 2019 3:51PM CST
Last Updated Saturday, June 1, 2019 3:53PM CST
Highway 13 near Weyburn will be blocked off for an extended period of time, following a “serious” multi-vehicle crash, according to RCMP.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the crash site located around 17 kilometres east of Weyburn.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.