Highway closed after serious single-vehicle incident near Fort Qu’Appelle
Published Monday, April 27, 2020 7:42AM CST
REGINA -- RCMP in Fort Qu’Appelle say a portion of highway east of the town is closed following a serious collision on Sunday evening.
According to RCMP, the incident involved one vehicle and occurred near the intersection of Highway #10 and #56. This area remains closed to traffic, and motorists can expect delays.
RCMP want to remind the public to take care while passing emergency and highway workers.