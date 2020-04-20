Highway closed north of Moose Jaw following 'serious' collision
Published Monday, April 20, 2020 2:09PM CST Last Updated Monday, April 20, 2020 3:36PM CST
The RCMP is on the scene of a crash near Moose Jaw on April 20, 2020
REGINA -- Moose Jaw RCMP are asking drivers to avoid the area of Highway #2, roughly two miles north of Moose Jaw following a collision.
RCMP call the incident a “serious motor vehicle accident”, and say the highway has been closed in both directions.
There is no estimate on when the road will re-open.