REGINA -- Highway #9 will be shut down for several hours near the Bear Claw Casino and Hotel after a collision.

According to Carlyle RCMP, the collision took place just north of the casino. Both lanes of the highway between the casino and the entrance to Kenosee Lake will be closed while investigations take place.

Drivers in the area can expect delays as traffic is rerouted.

RCMP said an update will come on Feb. 23.