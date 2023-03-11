Highways closed, WHL, SJHL games postponed following blizzard in southern Sask.

Blizzard conditions continued to affect travel across the southern half of the province on Saturday.

As of 11 a.m., the Regina Bypass, Highway 1 both east and west of Regina as well as Highways 39, 47 and 18 surrounding Estevan were closed due to poor visibility and drifting snow.

“Saskatchewan RCMP has received multiple reports of non-fatal collisions along these highways and are working hard to respond,” a news release said.

“Non-essential travel on these highways is not recommended. It is important for motorists to be considerate of emergency vehicles who are required to travel through these poor road conditions.”

⚠️Winter wallop expected in parts of Sask. this weekend. Roads + visibility anticipated to be poor. Drivers plan ahead: check Hwy Hotline for road conditions prior to heading out. Avoid or postpone non-essential travel in impacted areas. #SKStorm https://t.co/nvkakKJwvM — RCMP Saskatchewan (@RCMPSK) March 10, 2023

Snowfall warnings spanned most of southern Saskatchewan on Saturday, with blizzard warnings issued for Estevan, Fort Qu'Appelle, Carlyle and the City of Regina.

“Widespread poor visibilities are expected to continue this morning and whiteout conditions will be possible at times,” Environment Canada explained in their warning for the Queen City.

Snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 centimetres are expected by Saturday evening for the Regina area.

Blizzard conditions are expected to ease as winds die down in the afternoon. Accumulating snow is also forecast to taper off in the evening.

“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. If you do travel and become lost, remain where you are until the blizzard has passed. Protect yourself from wind, cold and disorientation by staying sheltered, indoors or with your vehicle,” Environment Canada outlined in its release.

Forecasts and alerts can be found Environment Canada’s website. To report severe weather, residents can email SKstorm@gc.ca or tweet reports using SKStorm.

WHL, SJHL GAMES CANCELLED

Due to blizzard conditions, the WHL has postponed Saturday’s match up between the Swift Current Broncos and Moose Jaw Warriors.

The game has been rescheduled for Sunday, March, 12 at 4 p.m. in Moose Jaw.

DETAILS 📰 | https://t.co/YKhghJnjOj pic.twitter.com/TMupBk3q0u — The WHL (@TheWHL) March 11, 2023

The SJHL also postponed two of its games due to the worsening travel conditions.

The matchup between the Notre Dame Hounds and Melville Millionaires has been rescheduled for Sunday, with the game time remaining the same.

The time and date for the Estevan Bruins' rescheduled faceoff against the Weyburn Redwings has not yet been determined.

Breaking - Due to weather conditions in southern Saskatchewan, tonight's games between @ndjrahounds /@MLVMillionaires & @estevanbruins / @weyburnredwings have been postponed. More details to come. — SJHL (@theSJHL) March 11, 2023

