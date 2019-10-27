REGINA -- The Regina Pats lost a thriller in the 2019 Prairie Classic on Sunday afternoon at Mosaic Stadium, falling 5-4 in overtime to the Calgary Hitmen.

“The experience itself for the fans, my hair is still standing on end right now,” Pats head coach Dave Struch said. “The emotion that goes through you from playing outdoors when you’re a young kid, carrying over to something like this in a building like this.”

Carson Focht scored the overtime winner for the Hitmen just 59 seconds into the extra frame to lift them to the win.

Despite the loss, the Pats are walking away with an experience that they’ll never forget.

“Very surreal,” Pats captain Austin Pratt said. “You watch it every year on TV, many games like this, just hoping you would get the chance to be in one of these and now that the time has come that we’ve got to be in it, I don’t think it will hit me until a couple of days after how cool this is, I’m still taking it all in, it was super special.”

The Pats announced a franchise-record attendance of 15,401 fans at the game.

Pratt opened the scoring for the Pats only 29 seconds into the game, but the Hitmen answered a few minutes later when captain Mark Kastelic scored on a shorthanded breakaway.

Robbie Holmes put the Pats back in front 2-1 less than three minutes into the second period. The Hitmen responded with goals from Kastelic and Jonas Peterek to make it 3-2.

Logan Nijhoff’s second of the season pulled the Pats back even with 3:06 left in the second, however, the Hitmen answered again with Luke Prokop scoring with 47 seconds left in the second to make it 4-3 after two.

The Pats wouldn’t go away and Nikita Sedov tied the game with his first of the season only 1:55 into the third and the score stayed that way for the rest of regulation.

It wasn’t meant to be for the Pats with Focht potting the winner in the opening minute of overtime.

Struch said he’s proud of the effort that his team put together, “We played really well today against a top team in Canada, so for us the whole experience, the snow falling, we couldn’t have asked for anything more other than the win,” he said.

Holmes added, “It was a tight game right until the end and we had a lot of chances, but we fell short and there’s nothing to be down about here.”

Max Paddock made 40 saves in the loss for Regina. He said the game will be something that he remembers for the rest of his life.

“It was just like being a kid again, you come to the rink, you’re super excited, you don’t care what the weather is going to be like, you’re just there to play hockey and enjoy the moment,” Paddock said.

The Pats are now 2-10-1-0 this season. They return to the ice on Friday in Prince Albert.