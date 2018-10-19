

CTV Regina





Santa’s sleigh will be making its way through Regina streets after a new sponsor stepped up to put on the Santa Claus Parade.

Wheaton Kia will be taking over the event that was cancelled by Southland Mall earlier this week.

“As long as I can remember this has been a Christmas tradition in our city and it’s just something we felt needed to continue,” said Greg Gilbertson, general manager of Wheaton Kia.

The parade will be on Nov. 18 and will start at 1 p.m. — the same day it was originally scheduled. The route isn’t set in stone yet, but it will start at Wheaton Kia and likely move through north Regina on Albert Street.