Hockey fans of all sorts have descended on Regina for the 2019 Heritage Classic.

“It’s our first time here to Regina and we’re experiencing the wind,” said Laura Shiomi, who’s attending the game from San Diego.

Outside of Mosaic Stadium – where the Calgary Flames will square off with the Winnipeg Jets in the fifth edition of the Canadian NHL outdoor game – fans were treated to a pre-game party to get ready for the once in a lifetime spectacle.

It doesn’t matter if you cheer for the Flames, Jets, Montreal Canadiens or Saskatchewan Roughriders, there was something for everyone.

“It makes it unreal, it’s going to be a pretty spectacular game,” Flames’ fan Peiton Shewchuk.

“What other experience [would you want], snowing in Mosaic Stadium, that’s Heritage Classic, that’s what I wanted, that’s what I came here for,” added fellow Flames’ fan Kenneth Rohatensky.

The Stanley Cup was on hand for fans to get their picture taken with, they could test their shooting accuracy or if they had the hardest shot.

However, having the opportunity to see the NHL stars in person or their favourite team win was what everyone was waiting for.

“Seeing my favourite players like Johnny Gaudreau,” said Rohatensky.

A group of Jets fans added, “I hope they can score a goal because against Edmonton [in the 2016 Heritage Classic], they didn’t get one.”

The Pre-Game Party will continue on Sunday before the Regina Pats take on the Calgary Hitmen in the Prairie Classic.