Hockey Saskatchewan denies allegations of Hockey Canada 'slush fund'
Hockey Saskatchewan denied allegations of a second Hockey Canada “slush fund” used to pay out sexual abuse claims, in a memo to members.
Hockey Canada has been the subject of a parliamentary hearing this week, digging into the national organization’s management of sexual assault claims and funding.
The organization came under further fire this week after documents obtained by the Globe and Mail alleged a fund set aside millions of dollars to cover incidents between 1986 and 1995 – before Hockey Canada carried insurance for sexual assault claims.
Hockey Canada said in a statement on Monday it is inaccurate to report the Participants Legacy Trust Fund was used to settle sexual assault claims.
Hockey Saskatchewan, formerly the Saskatchewan Hockey Association, posted a memo on Tuesday saying the trust is not a Hockey Canada fund, but rather a fund for member organizations.
“There has been reports in the media alleging that Hockey Canada has a second secret ‘slush’ fund. I want to ensure the members of Hockey Saskatchewan that there is in no way a ‘slush’ fund,” Kelly McClintock, the general manager of Hockey Saskatchewan, said in the memo.
“The Participants Legacy Trust Fund is not a fund of Hockey Canada but rather the Members of Hockey Canada of which Hockey Saskatchewan is one of the thirteen members.”
Kevin Waugh, Member of Parliament for Saskatoon-Grasswood said based on the memo, it appears Hockey Saskatchewan is standing with Hockey Canada.
“We’re a little disappointed I know, in the decision made by Saskatchewan Hockey Association,” he said.
“But I think today when Saskatchewan Hockey Association kind of sided with Hockey Canada, I think those parents in Saskatchewan should be asking questions to the SHA why have you decided to not hold funds.”
CTV reached out to Hockey Saskatchewan, but were told comment would not be provided at this time.
Hockey Quebec announced it decided to stop sending funding to Hockey Canada on Wednesday, saying it has "lost confidence" in the organization.
The Ontario Hockey Federation has also asked Hockey Canada not to collect a $3 participant assessment fee from its members in 2022-23.
Sponsors, including Tim Hortons and Scotiabank, have also announced they are pulling support this season.
Corey Hirsch, a former NHL and Team Canada Goalie, was in Regina Wednesday morning for a wellness conference, and echoed parliament’s sentiments that changes need to be made in the organization.
“The people that are at Hockey Canada, that are there and involved, they need to step down … because we need change and there’s no question that the change needs to start at the top of Hockey Canada,” Hirsch said.
But as an advocate for mental health, he said that sports are vital for kids mentally, and being part of a team is something that is irreplaceable.
“You know it gives people a place to go, a sense of belonging, the thing that I loved about being a hockey player, was I had teammates, you know when I struggled or someone started to stray in the group, you got someone to pull you back in,” Hirsch said.
Hirsch added that parents’ trepidation about putting their kids into Canada’s sport should not be based on the current administration of Hockey Canada.
“I’ve met incredible people, don’t let a few bad apples spoil the whole bunch because that’s what happens, 99 percent of the people are amazing, you look at Wayne Gretzky he’s an amazing person right, and most people I know are, but there are some changes that need to be made,” he said.
Waugh emphasized that Saskatchewan and hockey walk hand in hand and asked parents in the province for patience while parliament works to get to the bottom of the alleged incidents and current culture within the organization.
“It doesn’t matter if you’re in the largest centre, Saskatoon or the smallest, Hamlet, hockey is in everybody’s heart in Saskatchewan. We’ve produced a number of fabulous players in the women’s program, in the men’s program— just stay with Hockey Canada right now.”
CTV also reached out to the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League, who declined to comment at this time.
With files from CTVNews.ca and CTV News Calgary’s Bill Macfarlane
