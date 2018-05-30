

CTV Regina





A hold and secure has been lifted at Grenfall High School after a threat made towards the school on Wednesday afternoon.

The RCMP received a call about a threat around 12:30 p.m. As a precaution, police say the school was placed into hold and secure mode.

According to police, officers were able to find a person who was taken into custody without incident. No charges have been laid at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.