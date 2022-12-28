Holiday Charcuterie Board
I love charcuterie boards because anything goes! Pull out all the stops and make your loved ones feel extra special. Pull out the fine china, your best crystal, and polish the silverware. Get some fancy napkins and go crazy with ingredients.
Here are some suggestions but honestly…the sky is the limit. Stop into your local deli – they are offering lots of great options to keep your family intrigued on their taste journey around the board. Happy New Year to you and your families from Jack and I.
- Cold cuts, like prosciutto, genoa salami, braesola, turkey pepperettes
- Fat raw sausages that you cook, cool, and slice on the diagonal
- Assorted cheeses with different shapes and textures – go with something creamy, something really old with those gorgeous salt crystals, a log of goat cheese rolled in ground black pepper, a great blue cheese
- Other meats like a duck breast – score the skin and rub all over with Chinese Five Spice and then shallow fry in a dry pan on low heat skinside down to start to rendering out the fat.
- Assorted pickles like mini gerkins, white asparagus, and artichoke hearts
- Sweet cheese spreads and jams
- Savoury spreads with some kick
- Fun crackers and breads, include a few breadsticks too
- A slab of honeycomb or a small pot with a spoon for drizzling
- Dried fruits like dates and apricots
- Grainy mustard
Scatter the ingredients all over the board like an abstract painting, or be more geometric. It all works. Just have fun!
Serve with neat teaspoons, cheese knives and whatever else you need. If you don’t have small pots for all the relishes, spreads and mustard, find a tea cup or espresso cup, or ramekin.
Regina Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two suspects charged with first-degree murder in shooting death of OPP officer
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Two suspects charged with first-degree murder in shooting death of OPP officer
Two suspects have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer near Hagersville, Ont. on Tuesday afternoon.
Who was Const. Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala? OPP officer killed on first solo day on the job
Const. Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala was responding to calls on his own for the first time in his Ontario Provincial Police career when he was shot and killed Tuesday.
New test can detect elusive sign of Alzheimer's disease in blood
A new test developed by neuroscientists at the University of Pittsburgh can detect signs of Alzheimer’s disease in a blood sample more accurately than previous tests, by spotting an elusive sign of the disease.
Latest officer death heartbreaking, but expert says recent police deaths not a trend
The death of Ontario Provincial Police Const. Grzegorz Pierzchala Tuesday marks the sixth police death in Canada since September, but an expert is warning the numbers do not represent a trend.
Woman in Buffalo found dead in her car after getting trapped by snow, family says
A 22-year-old woman was found dead over the holiday weekend in Buffalo after being trapped in her car by the blizzard paralyzing western New York, her family told CNN on Tuesday.
4 more slayings tied to California serial killer: prosecutor
A man suspected in Northern California serial killings has been charged in four additional slayings this week, bringing the total to seven deaths since April 2021, authorities said.
Sunwing flight delays, cancellations continue to frustrate holiday travellers
Sunwing passengers remain frustrated over continued flight delays and cancellations that have left many stranded down south.
Buffalo woman saves man with severe frostbite after getting him out of the storm and pleading for help in a Facebook livestream
A Buffalo woman saved a man with severe frostbite on Christmas Eve after getting him out of the winter storm and pleading for help in a Facebook livestream.
'Never seen a fire like that': 1 dead, 9 hospitalized in QEII crash north of Airdrie, Alta.
One person is dead and nine people were taken to hospital by ambulance following a Tuesday night crash on the QEII highway involving at least 14 vehicles.
Saskatoon
-
More snow expected as Saskatoon crews continue clearing
Saskatoon crews continue to dig out after several days of snow with more forecasted for Wednesday.
-
'I made a promise to my mom': Sask. Indigenous fashion model now in L.A. finds success in sober lifestyle
An Indigenous fashion model who went from a small Saskatchewan First Nation to the bright lights of Los Angeles says a childhood promise to his parents keeps him grounded in a tough industry.
-
Scott Moe reflects on affordability, health care challenges in 2022 as Sask. continued post-pandemic recovery
In a year-end interview with CTV News, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is looking ahead to 2023 and beyond, as the province works toward solutions to ongoing health care, affordability and homelessness challenges.
Winnipeg
-
Southern Manitoba under freezing rain warning
Those living in southern Manitoba are being told to prepare for some freezing rain that is scheduled to fall this afternoon.
-
Two dead following Christmas Day apartment fire in Winnipeg
Two people have died following a fire that displaced dozens of people on Christmas Day.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two suspects charged with first-degree murder in shooting death of OPP officer
Two suspects have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer near Hagersville, Ont. on Tuesday afternoon.
Calgary
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect in fatal Forest Lawn shooting
A warrant has been issued for a 22-year-old man who is considered armed-and-dangerous in connection with a fatal Christmas Day shooting in a southeast Calgary neighbourhood.
-
'Never seen a fire like that': 1 dead, 9 hospitalized in QEII crash north of Airdrie, Alta.
One person is dead and nine people were taken to hospital by ambulance following a Tuesday night crash on the QEII highway involving at least 14 vehicles.
-
Calgary man faces impaired driving charges in Christmas Eve police pursuit
A 51-year-old Calgary man faces several charges in connection with a Christmas Eve police pursuit spurred by suspected impaired driving.
Edmonton
-
'Edmonton's a bit ahead of Calgary': How Alberta's premier plans to even things out
Danielle Smith had great things to say about Edmonton's economy, arena and airport in her year-end interview with CTV News Edmonton.
-
4.2-magnitude quake recorded south of Grande Prairie, cause unknown
A 4.2-magnitude earthquake south of Grande Prairie Wednesday morning may have been felt by northern Alberta residents, officials say.
-
'Never seen a fire like that': 1 dead, 9 hospitalized in QEII crash north of Airdrie, Alta.
One person is dead and nine people were taken to hospital by ambulance following a Tuesday night crash on the QEII highway involving at least 14 vehicles.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two suspects charged with first-degree murder in shooting death of OPP officer
Two suspects have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer near Hagersville, Ont. on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Who was Const. Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala? OPP officer killed on first solo day on the job
Const. Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala was responding to calls on his own for the first time in his Ontario Provincial Police career when he was shot and killed Tuesday.
-
Ontario pharmacists will soon be able to prescribe medications for 13 common ailments
Ontario pharmacists will soon be able to prescribe medications for a number of common ailments without the approval of a physician.
Ottawa
-
This Ottawa photo radar camera issued 19,000 tickets in six months
The new photo radar camera set up on St. Laurent Boulevard issued more than 19,000 speeding tickets in its first six months of operation.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two suspects charged with first-degree murder in shooting death of OPP officer
Two suspects have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer near Hagersville, Ont. on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Police searching for suspect in road rage incident after Senators-Canadiens game
Ottawa police are looking to speak to witnesses to a road rage incident following an Ottawa Senators game outside Canadian Tire Centre two weeks ago, that left one person with serious injuries.
Vancouver
-
No end to flood watch in B.C., as Environment Canada forecasts more rain
No weather warnings or watches were posted across British Columbia for the first time in weeks, but Environment Canada says more heavy rain is on the way while flood watches are still up for large parts of Vancouver Island and the inner south coast.
-
'Now is not the time': B.C. faces growing backlash from health-care professionals over Bill 36
As British Columbia’s health-care system verges on collapse, provincial officials have enacted sweeping changes to the oversight of medical professionals in a surprise move workers are denouncing as an unnecessary, years-long transition ripe for potential political interference.
-
Witness recalls aftermath of deadly Christmas Eve bus crash on B.C. highway
A number of passersby stopped to help after witnessing the aftermath of the deadly Christmas Eve bus crash along B.C.'s Okanagan Connector.
Montreal
-
Montreal correctional officer suspended after man, 21, dies from injuries in jail
A correctional officer has been temporarily relieved of his duties after a detainee died following an altercation inside a Montreal jail on Christmas Eve. The Ministry of Public Safety confirmed in an email to CTV News that the man, 21-year-old Nicous D'Andre Spring, lost consciousness after an officer performed a 'physical procedure' on him inside the jail.
-
The ups and downs of living with a deadly virus
As we entered 2022, the theme on everyone's minds was 'learning to live with COVID-19,' but 12 months later, we can see that cohabitation with a potentially deadly virus is proving to be rather stormy and that the consequences can be severe.
-
Quebec driver collides with car, attempts to flee on frozen river
A man suspected of impaired driving collided with another vehicle and attempted to flee on foot across a frozen river in Boischatel, Que. Wednesday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. to increase residential tenancy branch budget by 40%. Here's what that means
The B.C. government plans to expand the operating budget and staffing levels of the Residential Tenancy Branch (RTB) by up to 40 per cent to speed up services for tenants and landlords.
-
North Cowichan flooding evacuation alert lifted
The Municipality of North Cowichan has lifted its evacuation alert for homes near the Chemainus River on Wednesday, following two days of flooding risks.
-
Man arrested for arson after fire spotted at Sidney, B.C., construction site
A Victoria man was arrested in Sidney, B.C., on Tuesday for allegedly starting a fire at a construction site, according to RCMP.
Atlantic
-
'I said I love you and that was it': Loved ones mourn fisherman, 27, lost at sea in N.S.
Fishers are rallying around the family of one of their own who was lost at sea near Cape Sable Island.
-
Man, woman found dead in vehicle: Bathurst, N.B., police
Police in Bathurst, N.B., say a missing woman has been found dead inside a vehicle along with the body of a man.
-
Halifax police investigating homicide after man found unresponsive on sidewalk
The death of a 31-year-old man in Halifax Christmas Eve has been ruled a homicide.
Northern Ontario
-
Police charge suspect with two murders at Sudbury hotel
Greater Sudbury Police have charged a 33-year-old suspect with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with a Dec. 20 incident at a local hotel.
-
Canada Post halts deliveries in Sudbury and the Sault on Wednesday
Canada Post has suspended delivery in Greater Sudbury and Sault Ste. Marie on Wednesday due to inclement weather.
-
Pharmacists in Ontario will soon be able to prescribe medications for more than a dozen common ailments
Ontario pharmacists will soon be able to prescribe medications for a number of common ailments without the approval of a physician.
Kitchener
-
Two charged with first-degree murder in fatal shooting of OPP officer in southwestern Ont.
Two people have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of OPP Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala.
-
Who was Const. Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala? OPP officer killed on first solo day on the job
Const. Grzegorz 'Greg' Pierzchala was responding to calls on his own for the first time in his Ontario Provincial Police career when he was shot and killed Tuesday.
-
Ontario-wide warrant issued for 'armed and dangerous' man connected to Kitchener shooting
Waterloo regional police said on Wednesday an Ontario-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a man in connection to a September shooting in Kitchener.