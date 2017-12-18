Holiday shipping deadlines: Monday is cut off for out-of-province delivery
CTV Regina
Published Monday, December 18, 2017 11:48AM CST
Last Updated Monday, December 18, 2017 11:52AM CST
If you're planning on sending out any holiday mail, better get to the post office.
Monday is the last day you can mail out any cards or letters with a destination outside the province.
Mail sent within the province must be sent on Tuesday to ensure Christmas delivery.
If you’re sending mail within the city, you have until Wednesday.
Canada Post is saying 2017 is another record year for shipping volume.