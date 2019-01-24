

CTV Regina





After taking a few years away from the curling rink, Amber Holland is back.

Holland won Scotties national championship in 2011 and a silver medal at the world championships, but grind was starting to take a toll. By 2015, she was burnt out.

“You’re looking to the next season and you know, it’s like, OK, I played with these players, do I want to stay playing with them or do I want to play with other players, talk to other people,” Holland said.

“I didn’t even want to talk to anybody.”

Holland would quit her job and took a three-year break from competitive curling. Last year, she decided it was time to make a comeback.

But Holland said she wanted to come back on her own terms.

“I was not going to be going for the grind, not doing the Olympics and not really worrying about Grand Slam of Curling, that’s not where I wanted to step back in,” she said.

“I wanted to step back in and just be competitive. The Scotties is the goal, and just enjoy playing with the people I wanted to play with.”

This season is a reunion of sorts for Holland and her third Cindy Ricci. They won the Canadian junior championships 26 years ago.

“Stepping out on the ice, in Saskatoon, our very first bonspiel, I’m like, this feels pretty natural. It was weird,” Ricci said.

“Back in juniors, I was 18, Cindy was just 16. We were just learning the game,” Holland said. “So now it’s probably even better because we’re smarter and we’re more experienced.”

For lead Deb Lozinski, this is her first Scotties tournament, but along with second Laura Strong there is plenty of experience to feed off of.

“It’s such an experience and it’s so much fun. That’s what I grew up on,” Ricci said. “You want to play in the Scotties championship, that’s what it’s all about. It doesn’t matter about the bonspiels season. This is why you play the game.”

Based on reporting by CTV’s Claire Hanna