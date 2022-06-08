Home and Away

CONTEST

OFFICIAL RULES AND REGULATIONS

(the “Rules”)

1. The Home and Away contest (the “Contest”) starts at 5:30 a.m. Local Time on June 13, 2022 and closes at 11:59 p.m. Local Time on June 24, 2022 (the “Contest Period”). No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. “Local Time” means the official time used in the entrant’s place of residence.

2. The Contest is conducted by Bell Media Inc. and its participating stations listed in Schedule “A” attached hereto (collectively, the “Stations” and each, a “Station”) (Bell Media Inc. and the Stations shall collectively be referred to herein as the “Contest Sponsor”). A copy of these Rules is available on each Station’s website set out in Schedule “A”. Country Thunder Saskatchewan LLC and CAA Saskatchewan Travel are prize providers (the “Prize Provider(s)”).

3. To enter and to be eligible to win, entrant must be a legal resident of Saskatchewan or Manitoba and have reached the age of majority in the province in which they reside. Employees of the Contest Sponsor, its agents, parent, affiliated or related companies, subsidiaries, divisions, Prize Providers, promotional and advertising agencies or of any other entity involved in the development, production, administration, or fulfillment of the Contest, as well as the parents, siblings and children of any such employees and any person domiciled with such employees, are ineligible to enter. Winners of a previous Bell Media Inc. contest within the thirty (30) days preceding the winner selection date for this Contest (including persons designated by such winners to participate in the prize) and persons domiciled with any such winner are not eligible to enter or to be selected for a prize and may be disqualified.

4. METHODS OF ENTRY: There are two (2) different ways to enter the Contest during the Contest Period, as follows:

 TV ENTRY: A Contest keyword (the “TV Keyword”) will be announced every weekday of the Contest Period on CTV Regina, CTV Saskatoon, CTV Prince Albert and CTV Yorkton, once between 6:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m., once between 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., (all Local Times). There will be two (2) different and unique TV Keywords every weekday of the Contest Period. When you hear a TV Keyword, you can enter the Contest as follows:

1. TEXT ENTRY: Text the applicable TV Keyword and your name to short code 306288, during the Entry Period (the “TV Text Entry”).

2. EMAIL: To enter the Contest without sending a text message, send an email during the Entry Period to CTVSaskContests@bellmedia.ca with Home and Away in the subject line and your name, address, ten-digit day and evening telephone numbers and e-mail address in the body of the email, and the applicable TV Keyword (the “TV Email Entry”). TV Email Entries must include your name, address, ten-digit day and evening telephone numbers and e-mail address, as well as the applicable TV Keyword. Email Entries shall be deemed to be submitted by the authorized account holder of the email address submitted at the time of entry. “Authorized account holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an internet access provider, on-line service provider, or other organization (e.g. business, educational institution, etc.) that is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address.

TV Text Entries and TV Email Entries shall be collectively referred to as “TV Entries” and each, a “TV Entry”. Limit of one (1) TV Entry per individual per TV Keyword, regardless of the method of entry. If it is discovered that you attempted to enter more than the foregoing limit, all your TV Entries will be void.

 RADIO ENTRY: A Contest keyword (the “Radio Keyword”) will be announced every weekday of the Contest Period on Pure Country 92.7 and Pure Country 101, once between 5:30 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. and once between 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. (all Local Times). There will be two (2) different and unique Radio Keywords every weekday of the Contest Period. When you hear a Radio Keyword, you can enter the Contest as follows:

1. TEXT ENTRY: Text the applicable Radio Keyword and your name to short code 927927, or 54321 during the Entry Period (the “Radio Text Entry”).

2. ONLINE: To enter the Contest without sending a text message, visit the website located at https://www.iheartradio.ca/purecountry/regina or https://www.iheartradio.ca/purecountry/brandon, click on the Contest page and complete and submit your entry during the Entry Period by following the instructions found on the Contest page (the “Radio Online Entry”). Radio Online Entries must include your name, address, ten-digit day and evening telephone numbers and e-mail address as well as the applicable Radio Keyword. Online Entries shall be deemed to be submitted by the authorized account holder of the email address submitted at the time of entry. “Authorized account holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an internet access provider, on-line service provider, or other organization (e.g. business, educational institution, etc.) that is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address.

Radio Text Entries and Radio Online Entries shall be collectively referred to as “Radio Entries” and each, a “Radio Entry”. Limit of one (1) Radio Entry per individual per Radio Keyword, regardless of the method of entry. If it is discovered that you attempted to enter more than the foregoing limit, all your Radio Entries will be void.

NOTE: All TV Entries and Radio Entries relating to each announcement of TV Keywords and Radio Keywords must be submitted before 11:59 p.m. Local Time on the same weekday the corresponding TV Keywords and Radio Keywords were announced (the “Entry Period”). The sole determinant of the time for the purposes of this Contest will be the Contest server machine(s) and related-time keeping systems of the Contest Sponsor.

TV Text Entries and Radio Text Entries shall be collectively referred to as “Text Entries”, each a “Text Entry”. When entering by text, you must have access to a cellular telephone that is capable of two-way text messaging. Text messaging is not available in all areas. Standard text messaging fees apply (check your carrier plan for your standard text messaging fees). Text Entries shall be deemed to be submitted by the authorized mobile account holder of the mobile phone used to enter the Contest. “Authorized mobile account holder" of a mobile phone is defined as the natural person who is assigned to a cellular telephone number by a wireless carrier that is responsible for assigning cellular telephone numbers. An eligible Prize winner may be required to provide proof of being the authorized mobile account holder associated with the selected Text Entry.

TV Entries and Radio Entries shall be collectively referred to as “Entries” and each, an “Entry”.

5. PRIZE: There is one (1) prize (the “Prize”) available to be won, consisting of a trip for two (2) to Country Thunder at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida, USA. Trip includes: round trip economy air fare for two (2) from a major Canadian airport closest to the Prize winner's place of residence in Canada (hereinafter referred to as the "Departure Point") to Kissimmee; two (2) nights’ accommodation (based on one (1) room, double occupancy) as chosen by the Contest Sponsor at its sole discretion; one (1) pair of weekend passes to Country Thunder Florida taking place from October 21 to October 23, 2022; and a pair of Weekend Passes to Country Thunder Saskatchewan running July 14-17, 2022. The passes/tickets are subject to the terms and conditions of their issuers. The Prize winner and their travelling companion are solely responsible for all costs not expressly described herein, including, without limitation, as applicable, any other transportation, taxes, fuel/currency surcharges, meals and beverages, room service, gratuities, merchandise, telephone calls, insurance, any required travel documentation, all personal expenses of any kind or nature, and any overnight layover. The Prize winner and/or their travelling companion may be required to provide a credit card at the time of hotel check-in for security deposit/incidentals. Departure dates and accommodation are subject to availability and change without notice or compensation. The Prize winner and their travelling companion are also solely responsible for all costs incurred to and from the Departure Point as the Prize originates and terminates there. It is the sole responsibility of the Prize winner and their travelling companion to obtain all necessary travel documentation including passports and visas, and to comply with any customs and immigration requirements, as applicable. It is recommended that the Prize winner and their travelling companion obtain sufficient personal insurance prior to departure. Prize winner and travelling companion are solely responsible for insurance (including medical coverage) and for compliance with any health notices/advisories, including but not limited to the Government of Canada travel advisory for the United States (available at Travel advice and advisories for United States (USA)). Travel must take place between October 21 and October 23, 2022. The Prize winner and their travelling companion must be able to travel at the times and dates as determined by the Contest Sponsor, in its sole discretion and authority, failing which the Prize will be forfeited. The travelling companion must be of the age of majority in their province or territory of residence in order to participate in the Prize. Approximate retail value of the Prize is three thousand four hundred and seventy dollars ($3,470.00) CAD, based on a Regina departure No change in travel arrangements can be made by Prize winner once their booking has been confirmed. The Prize may not be used towards any type of frequent flyer mileage, or other reward point accumulation program. The Prize winner and their travelling companion must comply with all applicable, relevant government issued notices, guidelines and policies, namely, all COVID-19 related notices, guidelines, and policies.

6. Before being able to participate in the Prize, the travelling companion will be required to sign and return within the time stipulated by the Contest Sponsor, a full release and indemnity form stating that, among other things, such travelling companion has read and understood these Rules, grants all consents required, agrees to be available and to participate in publicity and/or promotions related to the Contest and/or the Contest Sponsor and Prize Providers and/or similar matters, authorizes the Contest Sponsor and Prize Providers to broadcast, publish, disseminate and otherwise use travelling companion’s name, city/town/village and province/territory of residence, photograph, likeness, sobriquet and voice, in connection with any promotion and/or publicity, and/or for general news, entertainment and/or information purposes at no additional compensation to the travelling companion, beyond their participation in the Prize, accepts the Prize as offered and releases the Contest Sponsor and Prize Providers from any and all liability of any kind arising out of the travelling companion’s participation in this Contest and receipt and use of the Prize (including without limitation any and all liability of any kind arising out of a disease or illness contracted while participating in the Prize).

7. Prize must be accepted as awarded. The Prize may not be sold, transferred and is not convertible to cash. Contest Sponsor and Prize Providers reserve the right to substitute a Prize in whole or in part in the event that all or any component of the Prize is unavailable. Prize winner is solely responsible for all costs not expressly described herein. Prize winner acknowledges that upon awarding of the Prize, all obligations typically borne by the Prize Providers become the providers’ responsibility.

8. DRAW: On Monday, June 27, 2022 at approximately 12:00 p.m. (SK Time), a random draw for the Prize will take place at Bell Media Inc., Regina, Saskatchewan from among all eligible Entries received during the Contest Period. The first Entry drawn will be eligible to win the Prize. The odds of winning the Prize will depend on the total number of eligible Entries received during the Contest Period. Bell Media Inc., acting reasonably, will attempt to contact potential Prize winner to notify potential winner that they may have won the Prize by telephone within two (2) business days after the draw. In the event that the potential winner cannot be contacted within two (2) business days after the draw, such potential winner will be disqualified and an alternate potential winner may be drawn at the Contest Sponsor’s sole discretion. Proof of identification must be provided upon request.

9. In order to be declared the winner, potential winner must first correctly answer, unaided, a time limited mathematical skill testing question administered by Bell Media Inc. Before being awarded the Prize, the potential winner will be required to sign and return within the time stipulated by the Contest Sponsor, a full release and indemnity form stating that, among other things, such potential winner has read and understood these Rules, grants all consents required, agrees to be available and to participate in publicity and/or promotions related to the Contest and/or the Contest Sponsor and/or similar matters, authorizes the Contest Sponsor and Prize Providers to broadcast, publish, disseminate and otherwise use potential winner’s name, city/town/village and province/territory of residence, photograph, likeness, sobriquet and voice, in connection with any promotion and/or publicity, and/or for general news, entertainment and/or information purposes at no additional compensation to the potential winner, beyond the awarding of or participation in the Prize, accepts the Prize as offered and releases the Contest Sponsor and Prize Provider from any and all liability of any kind arising out of the potential winner’s participation in this Contest and receipt and use of the Prize (including without limitation any and all liability of any kind arising out of a disease or illness contracted while participating in the Prize. In the event that the potential winner does not comply with all the provisions as contemplated in these Rules, Contest Sponsor shall have the right to disqualify the potential winner, and draw an alternate potential winner, and the Contest Sponsor and Prize Providers shall be fully and completely released and discharged from any liability or responsibility in this regard. The provisions and procedures referred to above relating to selection and notification of a potential winner, shall be applied, with the necessary amendments, until a qualified winner has been duly selected, but in any event, no later than July 4, 2022. The number of actual Prizes awarded may be less than the number of available Prizes should efforts to confirm a winner be unsuccessful, in accordance with these Rules.

10. By entering this Contest, the entrants and participants automatically agree to accept and abide by these Rules. All decisions of the Contest Sponsor with respect to any aspect of this Contest, including without limitation the eligibility of Entries, are final and binding on all entrants in all matters as they relate to this Contest.

11. All Entries become property of Contest Sponsor who assumes no responsibility for garbled, lost, late, delayed, destroyed or misdirected Entries, mail, voice messages, e-mail or any computer errors or malfunctions. Broadcast delays may occur, including depending on the means used to listen to the radio (e.g. analog radio vs. online streaming). Contest Sponsor will not be held liable in any way for such delays. No correspondence will be entered into except with entrants requesting Rules by mail or requesting the name of the Prize winner (for which a self-addressed, postage paid envelope must be included). Contest Sponsor does not assume any responsibility for incorrect or inaccurate capture of entry information, technical malfunctions, human or technical error, seeding or printing errors, lost, delayed or garbled data or transmissions, omission, interruption, deletion, defect or failures of any telephone or computer line or network, computer equipment, software or any combination thereof. Entry materials or data that have been tampered with or altered are void. If for any reason, in the opinion of the Contest Sponsor, in its sole discretion, the Contest is not capable of running as originally planned, or if the administration, security, fairness, integrity or the proper conduct of the Contest is corrupted or adversely affected, including by reason of infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures or any other causes beyond its control, Contest Sponsor reserves its right to cancel, terminate, modify, amend, extend or suspend the Contest, and select a winner from previously received eligible Entries. Contest Sponsor reserves its right to modify the Rules without materially affecting the terms and conditions hereof. The Contest Sponsor reserves its right in its sole discretion to disqualify any individual it finds to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Contest or to be acting in violation of the Rules or otherwise in a disruptive manner. Any attempts to deliberately damage the Contest website or to undermine the legitimate operation of this Contest is a violation of criminal and civil laws and should such an attempt be made the Contest Sponsor reserves its right to seek remedies and damages to the fullest extent of the law. Contest Sponsor shall not be held responsible for any errors or negligence that may arise or occur in connection with the Contest including any damage to an entrant’s computer equipment, system, software or any combination thereof, as a result of their participation in this Contest or from downloading any material from the Contest website.

12. Contest is subject to all applicable federal, provincial and municipal laws and regulations. By entering this Contest each entrant consents to the collection, use and distribution of their personal information (information that identifies an entrant as an individual, such as home telephone number, age and home address) by the Contest Sponsor and Prize Providers for the purposes of implementing, administering and fulfilling this Contest. Contest Sponsor will not sell or transmit this information to third parties except for the purposes of administering this Contest. By entering the Contest, entrants consent to the manner of collection, use and disclosure of personal information as set out in Bell Media Inc.'s Privacy Policy, which is available at https://www.bell.ca/Security_and_privacy/Commitment_to_privacy. Any inquiry concerning the personal information held by the Contest Sponsor should be addressed to Bell Media Inc. at suite 100 4303 Albert Street, Regina, Saskatchewan S4S 3R6.

13. In the event of any discrepancy or inconsistency between the terms and conditions of the Rules and disclosures or other statements contained in any Contest related materials, including but not limited to the Contest entry form, or point of sale, television, print or online advertising, the terms and conditions of the Rules shall prevail, govern and control.

14. All intellectual property, including but not limited to trade-marks, trade-names, logos, designs, promotional materials, web pages, source codes, drawings, illustrations, slogans and representations are owned by the Contest Sponsor and/or its affiliates. All rights are reserved. Unauthorized copying or use of any copyrighted material or intellectual property without the express written consent of its owner is strictly prohibited.

SCHEDULE “A”

Stations’ Websites

Station Website

CTV Regina - ctvregina.ca

CTV Saskatoon - ctvsaskatoon.ca

CTV Prince Albert - ctvprincealbert.ca

CTV Yorkton - ctvyorkton.ca

Pure Country 92.7 - purecountry927.ca

Pure Country 101 - purecountry101.ca

