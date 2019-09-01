

CTV News Regina





A fire heavily damaged a Regina home overnight Sunday.

The home, located in the 2000 block of Osler Street, was boarded up on Sunday after the fire. There was also fire damage showing on the balcony on the home's second floor.

The fire broke out shortly after 2:20 a.m. Sunday.

Flames could be seen shooting out of the home’s windows.

Fire crews were able to get it under control in about 15 minutes, the fire department said.

There was no one inside at the time of the fire.

The cause is under investigation.