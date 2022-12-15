Homelessness funding discussion taking over Regina budget deliberations
Regina city council is set to discuss homelessness funding as part of day two of budget deliberations Thursday.
A number of delegations are expected to address council regarding a motion approved in June that directed administration to include full operational funding to solve homelessness in the budget.
The city estimated an operating cost of $24.9 million for the project. The motion was added as a separate line item in the budget book, but the funding is not included in 2023-24 budget projections.
The plan would use a housing-first, supportive housing model to address homelessness. Capital investment to build, acquire or renovate housing units is estimated to cost $200,000 per unit.
The city projects a total capital cost of $97.6 million to create housing units over the next two years.
If the project was included in the budget, related expenditures would total $61.5 million in 2023 and $73.7 million in 2024.
The city said the added expenditures would result in a mill rate increase of 21.73 per cent in 2023 and 4.24 per cent in 2024, to balance the budget.
The average taxpayer would take on an estimated $40.59 per month in 2023 and 11.90 per month in 2024.
The city noted the plan and related expenses are not included in the proposed budget due to administration seeking to “recommend a balanced budget that ensures city operations and infrastructure are funded, and all council’s priorities are being met in a way that is affordable to taxpayers.”
70-PLUS DELEGATIONS
No budget votes or decisions will be made Thursday, with more than 70 delegations scheduled to speak about the issue.
Councillors Dan Leblanc and Andrew Stevens called the large number of delegates coming to the meeting to address homelessness historic.
“People are fed up with inaction on the issue,” Leblanc, the councillor for Ward 6, said.
“At the minimum, we’re going to have the most serious discussion about whether homeless people are important and we should do something about it.”
“There’s more we can do,” Stevens, who represents Ward 3, said. “This is not a jurisdictional battle. We’re going to see the human side today.”
“I’m emotionally struck that people care so much about this,” he added.
During an interview Thursday morning, Mayor Sandra Masters said homelessness is not just a city issue, and it is being addressed by many other groups and organizations at the provincial and federal levels.
“I think the notion that the stroke of a pen or money solves homelessness is naïve and misleading frankly. I think that there are provincial and federal agencies that deal with the issues. I think what the city has been able to achieve in the last couple of years has been significant,” the mayor said.
Masters said she feels the city has developed good partnerships that will continue to help progress on the issue.
“In terms of affordable housing, we’ve added hundreds of units and clearly that’s not the solution either,” she said. “You just keep working away at it and you build partnerships with the agencies and the levels of government that you need to come to the table and I’m going to continue to work on that.”
Stevens however, said the homelessness crisis is getting worse and that council made a commitment to the public when it approved the plan to end homelessness.
The city currently invests $7.9 million annually to support homelessness, according to budget documents.
'A NUCLEAR OPTION'
The plan to end homelessness not being included in the proposed budget for 2023-2024 was the focus of a court application dismissed by a Regina judge on Wednesday.
City councillors Andrew Stevens and Dan Leblanc filed a mandamus application against city manager Niki Anderson, asking the court to compel her to include the homelessness funding in the budget.
A mandamus application asks the court to order the government to perform a duty owed to the public.
Justice J.P. Morall dismissed the application, factoring in the other possible remedies to the conflict the councillors could have pursued.
“I find that the court should be quite leery of being involved in the political machinations and debates between members of municipal, provincial or federal decision-making bodies,” Justice Morall’s decision reads.
“While establishing the goalposts can be part of the court’s gatekeeping function, the remedy of mandamus is a blunt tool and must be used equitably and appropriately.”
The justice stated that Andrews and Leblanc will have full use of the democratic process during council deliberations to attempt to get the homelessness line item added to the final budget.
“It is my view that this would be an adequate and effective remedy in these circumstances. The proposed budget is an important tool to begin discussions but it has no legal force or authority,” the decision read.
In an interview with CTV News on Thursday, Regina Mayor Sandra Masters said she is pleased with the ruling, as a member of council and personally for Anderson.
“I think what you saw in terms of doing our elected duties, that we continued to have a mixed voting amongst individuals in terms of how the votes turn out, I think that will continue,” Masters said.
“I’m not sure that from a trust perspective… I think some members of council feel that this was a bridge too far, so there probably needs to be some rebuilding of that over the next couple of years.”
Masters described the court application as a “nuclear option,” when other solutions such as calling a special council meeting could have been pursued.
“I think the erosion of confidence that the lawsuit itself, in terms of the application created, is not what you’d wish for any employee, let alone one who had been in the job for three weeks,” Masters said.
“But that vote of confidence from council that vote of confidence from the courts I think really solidifies that we need her to do the work that we need her to do and that she’s empowered to do it.”
Coun. Leblanc told reporters Wednesday he was not surprised by the verdict.
“[I'm] a bit disappointed frankly, I mean legally the decision is deemed to be right until overturned, I don’t expect we appeal it. I think there’s some tough political implications, notably one my first review of the decision it turns out the city manager does not have a public legal duty to follow council's directions,” he said.
“I think there are some negative involvement and implications for the way we do our democratic government but again legally the decision is taken and I would say is legally correct it’s just unfortunate that that’s what the law is in regards to city managers.”
He added that money in the proposed budget is more likely to stay in the final draft, and that Regina’s homelessness situation is getting worse and worse.
"I would say, we have vulnerable people in Regina, at least 488 of them, sleeping in tents, some of those tents burned down last night,” he said.
“Things are getting worse not better— inaction on this issue is making it worse, not better.”
More details to come...
With files from CTV News Regina's Brianne Foley
