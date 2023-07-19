Hometown Hero still giving back after 62 years

Every morning, Ron Kidd stops by Jane Dough's Bakehouse and Coffee Company in Lumsden for a cup of coffee and a catch up with whomever happens to be in the shop that morning.

Like many small towns, everyone knows one another, and Ron is no exception to that, having lived in the community his whole life.

Kidd attended school in Lumsden until his high school graduation, and then joined his father working on the family farm.

Soon after his graduation, he joined a group that was starting a Lions Club in town.

“I was 23 years old when somebody approached me about chartering a Lion’s Club here and now our Lions Club is 62 years old,” said Kidd.

The Lions club is an organization which fundraises to help community members with a variety of needs.

Among those the club has helped over the years is someone Kidd sees almost every day, Raylene Browatzke, a baker at Jane Dough’s.

“A donation for my daughter. She was clinically blind in one eye and the Lions Club gave us $12,000 for her to get therapy and she has regained sight in that eye which is huge and that’s thanks to Ron and a few other people on the Lions,” said Browatzke.

“I’m a single mom so he keeps track of me, makes sure I’m doing good and comes in with a smile every day, always willing to help I hope you all have a Ron in your life,” the mother of three added.

But Kidd says, it wasn’t the recognition that drew him towards the organization, nor is it what keeps him involved after 62 years of service.

“It was something to do to get off the farm. I gotta have something to do, I sit at home and I just get fat watching TV or playing Soduko on the internet,” he said.

“That’s fun in the evening but in the day I’ve gotta do something else.”

Even though Ron is hesitant to receive praise for his work in Lumsden, the community has certainly made his presence known through small acts of kindness on a daily basis.

As for his future plans, Ron is just trying to continue serving his community through the Lions Club for as long as he’s able.

“There used to be a lot more Lions Clubs in the province than there is today because of dwindling interest," he said.

"But we’ve survived for 62 and I think we’ll survive another few years yet.”