The city of Regina saw fewer homicides in 2018 than the year before, with six homicides in 2018, but youth continue to be a part of the numbers.

That number is down from nine homicides in 2017.

Regina Police Service Chief Evan Bray says youth continue to be involved in homicides, mostly due to the challenge of dealing with gangs in Regina.

“We have a challenge with youth gangs in our city; there is no question about it. And youth gangs tend to be not only committing property crime, but violent crime as well,” Bray said.

In 2018, a 15-year-old boy was charged in connection to the death of a 16-year-old girl, and multiple people in their 20’s were charged with homicides.

Bray added the type of assault investigations has been changing due to the growing prevalence of firearms in the City of Regina.

“We’re not just investigating fist fights; we’re investigating fights where an assault happens because someone pulled the trigger on a firearm,” Bray said.