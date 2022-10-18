'Hope the chips fall in our favour': Riders not giving up in race for final playoff spot

A football helmet sits on the field before CFL football action with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats playing the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Regina on Saturday, June 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu A football helmet sits on the field before CFL football action with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats playing the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Regina on Saturday, June 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Breast cancer removal tech makes surgery easier, less painful

New Canadian technology makes it easier for surgeons to remove breast cancer tumours with minimal cosmetic defect and less pain for patients. The miniature device, which is about the size of a sesame seed, has been approved by Health Canada and is FDA-cleared for commercial use.

Molli seed localizing tech for breast cancer removal (courtesy of Molli Surgical)

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener