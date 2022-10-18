'Hope the chips fall in our favour': Riders not giving up in race for final playoff spot

The Saskatchewan Roughriders still have a chance at clinching a playoff spot. However, the battle won’t be easy, as the Riders must win their final regular season games and hope the Hamilton Tiger-Cats lose.

“They know, they can do the math too. They know we got to take care of business this week and hope the chips fall in our favour,” Riders head coach Craig Dickenson said.

The Riders returned to practice on Tuesday after their final bye-week of the season. It was also their first time returning to the field since losing to Hamilton.

“That one hurt. I think we have to give Hamilton credit. You have to give coach O (Orlando) credit," Dickenson explained.

"They’re playing hard and they’re doing what they need to do to win."

The Ti-Cats and the Riders both sit with a 6-10 record. Which means it will come down to both teams last regular season games to decide who will earn the final playoff spot in the east. Hamilton will face Ottawa (4-12) in their final two games.

“We’re still holding out hope. Ottawa’s playing better. Coach Dyce is doing a good job out there with them,” said Dickenson.

Saskatchewan will take on the Calgary Stampeders (10-6) in their final two matchups of the season. Calgary also has something to play for as they are still in the hunt for a home-playoff game.

Even with the playoff puzzle pieces seemingly stacked against the Riders, the team is remaining focused.

“Just have to get ready for Calgary. You know, the past is the past. (We are) just trying to focus this week and continue to improve. That’s all we can do,” Riders' linebacker Darnell Sankey explained.

“I go into every game pretty much the same way, ready to perform and ready to do what I got to do.”

There is a glimmer of hope for the Riders as star running back Jamal Morrow will make his return this week after he was sidelined with a broken hand.

“I feel fresh,” Morrow said. “I definitely feel, you know, I can give this team a boost of confidence and help us turn the corner and get the W in a must win situation.”