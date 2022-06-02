Hospital managers testify in Samwel Uko inquest about potential areas of improvement

Managers from different parts of the Regina General Hospital testified on the fourth day of the inquest into the death of Samwel Uko to highlight potential improvements that could be made around the hospital.

Uko, 20, was pronounced dead when his body was found in Wascana Lake in May of 2020.

According to the forensic pathologist who conducted Uko’s autopsy, the cause of death was drowning.

He went to the Regina General Hospital (RGH) seeking mental health support twice on the day he died. The second time, he was escorted out by security before receiving treatment.

The manager of security at the RGH said more mental health training for guards would be helpful for dealing with patients who, like Uko, are seeking support.

“Any training we can provide to help them recognize those conditions, there’s definitely a benefit to that,” security manager Bill Parrell said.

He said more diversity training is expected in the future and agreed that would also be helpful for his staff.

Parrell said security relies heavily on medical staff to decide how to deal with patients they are assisting. He said his guards are aware of the policy change that makes it mandatory for all patients to see a physician before leaving the hospital.

Throughout Parrell’s testimony, questions were raised about if the security guards were acting within their job description by physically removing Uko from the building.

Parrell said any time force is used by a guard, a form has to be filled out to review appropriateness.

He said he can’t recall if Uko’s removal was flagged and reviewed. He said the manner in which the guards escorted Uko seemed appropriate because there was a level of resistance from the patient.

Following Uko’s death, Parrell said staff now seek clearer guidance when asked to move a patient.

Manager of registration, Lolita Vansteelandt, said her staff could work on becoming more familiar with identification cards from other provinces.

She also said the unidentified patient process has been updated to give registration staff five to 10 minutes to try to get a name from a patient, and after that they will be registered as unidentified.

She said the registration clerk working that day could have went with the unidentified approach for Uko when the clerk could not identify a name.

She did not know police gave the working clerk a name and birth date for Uko.

The director of the Regina emergency departments, Desiree Nahachewsky, said some changes have been made since Uko’s death but added more could be implemented.

She said more physician staffing could help prevent similar situations in the future.

More diversity training would benefit everyone, she added.

The final witnesses are expected to testify on Thursday afternoon, with the jury expected to start deliberations on Friday morning.

More details to come...