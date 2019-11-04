REGINA -- The Hospitals of Regina Foundation's Fall Home Lottery is officially sold out.

The foundation said all 46,000 tickets had been sold as of Monday morning.

Funds from this year's lottery will go towards the foundation's $2.3 million Cardiac Care Campaign.

The winners of the $700,000 Cottage Earlybird Prize and the $1.1 million Grand Prize Showhome will be announced on the CTV News at Six on Nov. 14.

A complete list of winners will be available on Nov. 21.