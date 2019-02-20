

CTV Regina





A $1.4 million show home in The Creeks will be the grand prize for this year’s Hospitals of Regina Spring Home Lottery.

The custom-built show home by Century West Homes is 4,200 square feet. The main level has a large kitchen, sunken living room, a three-sided gas fireplace and a master suite with a freestanding copper tub. A rec room, gym and wine cellar are on the lower level.

The home will be fully furnished and landscaped. The grand prize winner will also receive $30,000 cash.

More than 1,000 others prizes can also be won through the lottery including new vehicles and vacation packages.

The Hospitals of Regina Foundation is raising $5 million to upgrade the operating rooms at Regina General Hospital and Pasqua Hospital.

The grand prize winner draw will take place no later than May 10.

Information on the lottery and how to buy tickets can be found at hrfHomeLottery.com.