Tickets for the Hospitals of Regina Foundation 2019 Spring Home Lottery are sold out.

The foundation says all 53,500 tickets have been sold.

Proceeds from this spring’s lottery will go towards making Regina’s operating rooms more efficient.

A $1.4 million show home in The Creeks will be the grand prize for this year’s Hospitals of Regina Spring Home Lottery.

The custom-built show home by Century West Homes is 4,200 square feet. The main level has a large kitchen, sunken living room, a three-sided gas fireplace and a master suite with a freestanding copper tub. A rec room, gym and wine cellar are on the lower level.

The home will be fully furnished and landscaped. The grand prize winner will also receive $30,000 cash.

The announcement of the top winners including the $1.4 million grand prize showhome will be announced on CTV News at Six on May 9.