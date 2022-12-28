'Hosting Grey Cup was the highlight': Riders CEO feels 2022 was a success
The final result on the field wasn’t ideal for the Saskatchewan Roughriders, who finished the 2022 Canadian Football League (CFL) season 6-12, but team president and CEO Craig Reynolds said all-in-all, it was a year to remember.
Despite the Riders missing the playoffs for the first time since 2016, Mosaic Stadium still hosted the 109th Grey Cup game that saw the Toronto Argonauts defeat the two-time defending champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
The game was the grand finale of a week full of events that were mainly held at REAL District.
“I think certainly the way it ended, with the Grey Cup,” Reynolds said in a year end interview with CTV News, when asked about the season.
“The event that we hosted here was the biggest Grey Cup in terms of scale and scope. To see so many fans enjoying themselves and so many young families out enjoying themselves, I think that’s how to remember 2022, is how it ended with hosting the Grey Cup event here.”
Reynolds said the Grey Cup Festival was fan friendly, being that most of it took place on REAL District grounds.
“To utilize the incredible facilities that we have here at REAL District was [great]. The other thing that was really successful was the focus on youth and technology,” he said.
Reynolds said there were many young kids around the festival grounds leading up to the game, saying it helped expose them to the CFL.
“We heard comments from people saying they didn’t know the Grey Cup was for families and those were some of the things we wanted to accomplish,” he said.
Reynolds also acknowledged some comments saying other areas of the Queen City felt left out because most of the events were held in one spot.
“I think we’ll look back at that as we get into the future. Obviously we had a really big event and we were still just coming out of the pandemic so we were really focused on the activities here [REAL District] but I think for future Grey Cups, we’ll certainly look at how to engage the entire city a little bit more,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds said while hotels and restaurants were busy the whole week, they would like to focus on engaging with more of the city next time around by spreading out festivities.
‘A GOOD YEAR FINANCIALLY’
While the official numbers for the 2022 season have not been added up yet, Reynolds felt it was a good year for the team, financially speaking.
After the 2021 season, the Green and White recorded a $3.9 million profit, but the cancelled 2020 season meant they had to make up about $4.5 million, Reynolds said it’s too early to tell if the pandemic loss has been made up, but did say it was a good year financially.
“It’s too early to tell, but what I will say is that it was a good year financially.”
Reynolds said a lot of the money gained was driven by the Grey Cup and that they feel good about their monetary situation heading into 2023.
EMPTY SEATS
Throughout the year, one thing that was obvious to many was the abnormal amount of empty green seats in Mosaic Stadium. Even early on when the team had a 4-1 record after defeating Ottawa 28-13 at home on July 8, many seats stayed empty.
The first official sell-out was not until the Labour Day Classic.
Reynolds said they understand inflationary pressures may have kept some fans at home watching from their living rooms, especially fans who drive in from out of town.
“The price of gasoline was very high and there was a lot of inflationary pressures and those types of things impact discretionary spending,” Reynolds said.
“I think the schedule as well didn’t do us any favours.”
The Riders had four home games in July, twice on back-to back weekends.
“That’s asking a lot from our fans, especially our out of town fans, to make trips to Regina and Mosaic Stadium,” Reynolds said.
The Riders also ended the year 6-12 and lost their last seven games to close out the 2022 season.
“Towards the end of the season obviously the performance of the team was not what we had hoped for and so there was some impact [on attendance there]. So I think there were a number of factors that led to about a five per cent decline in attendance overall,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds also said that the Grey Cup game sold out and the empty seats seen on Nov. 20 can be attributed to people not staying in their seats during the game.
“There was a great number of people in the building, they just weren’t in their seats,” Reynolds said.
According to Reynolds, that can be blamed partly on the weather and Rider fans who may not have been as invested into the game as they would have been if the hometown team was on the field.
“The concourses and concession areas were just absolutely packed and so people were there, they just weren’t in their seats,” he said.
IMPROVING FOR 2023
After a subpar season on the field in 2022 and a lot of questions surrounding the team, including the future of quarterback Cody Fajardo, Reynolds said improving the product on the field will be a top priority.
“First and foremost is working very hard to improve our football team,” Reynolds said. “There are a lot of headwinds, there continue to be some economic challenges, there continues to be a high-interest rate environment, which impacts people’s mortgages and so again it could impact discretionary spending.”
Reynolds said the way the team is approaching that is by listening to fans and talking to them about the game day experience as well as affordability issues.
“Then we are going to work on that,” Reynolds said.
“The challenge is that we’re not immune to the inflationary challenges ourselves so you have to look at how you deal with that affordability issue as you work to get as many people as possible into the stadium next year.”
-

