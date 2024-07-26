Hot and dry week in Sask. leads to decline of crop conditions
A hot and dry week in Saskatchewan has led to the decline of crop conditions, especially in the southern and western parts of the province, according to the province’s latest crop report.
Topsoil moisture was pushed backwards in the province over the past week. Cropsoil topsoil moisture was rated as 50 per cent considered adequate and 45 per cent of hayland topsoil moisture is considered adequate.
The minimal rainfall received throughout the week was too small to give crops a break from heat stress. If the heat continues into next week, crops will continue and yield potential will fall, the report said.
Producers would like to see rain soon to ensure pastures can support animals through growing season, the report said.
Despite the heat, producers are reporting that conditions are better compared to recent growing season.
Haying operations are almost complete, with 18 per cent standing, 27 per cent cut, and 55 per cent baled or put up as silage. Hay quality is rated as 25 per cent excellent, 65 per cent good, nine per cent fair, and one per cent poor.
Another cut of hay won’t be likely unless rain is received soon to allow for regrowth.
Heat, dry conditions, gophers, grasshoppers, and aphids were the most common sources of crop damage.
For the full crop report, click here.
- More details to come...
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Celine Dion delivers stirring comeback performance at Paris Olympics opening ceremony
Against the rainy Paris night sky, Celine Dion staged the comeback of her career with a powerful performance from the Eiffel Tower to open the Olympic Games.
Jasper wildfire: 'Several weeks' before residents can return, premier says
Premier Danielle Smith said Friday afternoon in Hinton while weather conditions are cooler, the Jasper fire is still considered out of control and that Jasper residents can expect to be away from their homes 'for several weeks.'
Missing 3-year-old boy found dead in creek in Mississauga: police
A three-year-old boy has been found dead a day after he went missing in a park in Mississauga, Peel police say.
Irish museum pulls Sinead O'Connor waxwork after just one day due to backlash
An Irish museum will withdraw a waxwork of singer-songwriter Sinéad O'Connor just one day after installing it, following a backlash from her family and the public, it told CNN in a statement on Friday.
Winnipeg senior's account overdrawn for $146,000 water bill
A Winnipeg senior is getting soaked with a six-figure water bill.
Turpel-Lafond won't sue CBC over Cree heritage report that took 'heavy toll': lawyer
The lawyer for a former judge whose claims to be Cree were questioned in a CBC investigation says his client is not considering legal action against the broadcaster after the Law Society of British Columbia this week backed her claims of Indigenous heritage.
Driver charged after flashing high beams at approaching police
Orillia OPP arrested and charged a driver with impaired driving after flashing their high beams.
Major Canadian bank experiences direct deposit outage on payday
Scotiabank says it has fixed a technical issue that impacted direct deposits on Friday morning.
Health Canada warns some naloxone kits contain false instructions
Health Canada is warning some take-home naloxone kits come with bad instructions that should be ignored in favour of the correct guidance.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
How a Sask. city changed the way the Crime Severity Index is reported
A small city in Saskatchewan has helped affect big changes in the way Statistics Canada reports its annual Crime Severity Index (CSI) data.
-
Sask. appeal court says anti-trans group cannot join constitutional dispute over pronoun law
Saskatchewan’s Court of Appeal has denied a political group that opposes so-called “gender ideology” intervener status in a legal dispute over the province’s controversial pronoun law.
-
7-year-old boy bear sprayed in string of attacks sparks ‘concern’ from Saskatoon police
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) says it’s taking bear spray attacks seriously after a string of incidents, one including a 7-year-old boy, earlier this week.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg senior's account overdrawn for $146,000 water bill
A Winnipeg senior is getting soaked with a six-figure water bill.
-
Winnipeg Beach launches 'bylaw blitz' to tackle derelict properties
Winnipeg Beach is trying a new strategy to deal with vacant, derelict or unsightly buildings – it’s called a bylaw blitz.
-
Tornado watch for Kenora and other parts of Ontario
Environment and Climate Canada (ECCC) is cautioning residents that conditions for a tornado are favourable in parts of Ontario.
Edmonton
-
Jasper wildfire: 'Several weeks' before residents can return, premier says
Premier Danielle Smith said Friday afternoon in Hinton while weather conditions are cooler, the Jasper fire is still considered out of control and that Jasper residents can expect to be away from their homes 'for several weeks.'
-
Connor McDavid getting married this weekend. Here's everything we know about the big day
McDavid and longtime girlfriend Lauren Kyle got engaged in Ontario last summer and are getting married there on Saturday.
-
New numbers confirm one-third of Jasper townsite destroyed in this week's wildfire
One-third of all structures in the townsite of Jasper are gone, burned to the ground in this week’s wildfire, officials confirmed Friday.
Calgary
-
Jasper wildfire: 'Several weeks' before residents can return, premier says
Premier Danielle Smith said Friday afternoon in Hinton while weather conditions are cooler, the Jasper fire is still considered out of control and that Jasper residents can expect to be away from their homes 'for several weeks.'
-
3 dead in Rocky View County crash
Three people are dead following a motor vehicle collision in Rocky View County on Friday morning.
-
Water restrictions remain as more wire snaps detected along feeder main
A city official says Calgary will remain under Stage 1 outdoor water restrictions while it investigates potential points of concern along its recently repaired feeder main.
Lethbridge
-
Taber corn, sugar beets on schedule despite wet spring, hot July
A southern Alberta staple is set to go on sale next week despite a wet spring and hot July.
-
Medicine Hat woman arrested by ALERT for 3rd time in a year
A Medicine Hat woman is facing drug trafficking charges following an investigation by Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams.
-
Lethbridge sees Crime Severity Index score spike by nearly seven per cent
Statistics Canada has released its crime severity index scores for 2023 and for the first time in three years, Lethbridge saw its score go up.
Toronto
-
Missing 3-year-old boy found dead in creek in Mississauga: police
A three-year-old boy has been found dead a day after he went missing in a park in Mississauga, Peel police say.
-
Man wanted after allegedly attempting to grab child in east Toronto
Police are searching for a man who allegedly attempted to grab a child in east Toronto earlier this month.
-
Toronto Zoo shares what led to 2-year-old giraffe’s death
The Toronto Zoo has shared the cause of death for a young giraffe that passed away on Thursday.
Ottawa
-
Former Ottawa Senators assistant coach Bob Jones dies at 54 after battle with ALS
The Ottawa Senators have announced that former assistant coach Bob Jones has died after a battle with ALS. He was 54.
-
Family farm near Christie Lake destroyed by Perth, Ont. tornado
A family in the community of Tay Valley is picking up the pieces of their barn after it was destroyed by Wednesday's tornado near Perth, Ont.
-
TRAFFIC
TRAFFIC Hwy. 417 is closed until Monday for Preston Street bridge replacement. Here's what you need to know
A stretch of Highway 417 through Ottawa is closed until 6 a.m. Monday for the replacement of the aging Preston Street overpass. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Queensway closure for the replacement of the Preston Street bridge.
Montreal
-
Celine Dion delivers stirring comeback performance at Paris Olympics opening ceremony
Against the rainy Paris night sky, Celine Dion staged the comeback of her career with a powerful performance from the Eiffel Tower to open the Olympic Games.
-
Montrealer living in Jasper hopes home will be spared from fire
As the wildfires continue to rage in Alberta, a Montreal man who has lived in Jasper for over 20 years watches anxiously, hoping his home will be spared.
-
Environmental activists target Montreal airport for third consecutive day
Environmental activists have caused disruptions outside Montreal Trudeau International Airport for three consecutive days protesting Canadian fossil fuel policy.
Vancouver
-
Olympics reach gender equality among athletes for the first time, spurring Canadian calls for more progress
As the Olympics celebrate reaching gender parity among athletes for the first time in the Games’ history, Canadian leaders in women’s sport are pushing for further progress.
-
Department of Fisheries untangles gear from humpback whale off B.C.'s coast
Fisheries and Oceans Canada says it has successfully untangled fishing gear on a humpback whale off British Columbia's coast that was first spotted by a ferry passenger.
-
Pedestrian struck, killed by train in Surrey, RCMP say
A man is dead after being struck by a train in Surrey Friday morning, according to local Mounties.
Vancouver Island
-
Department of Fisheries untangles gear from humpback whale off B.C.'s coast
Fisheries and Oceans Canada says it has successfully untangled fishing gear on a humpback whale off British Columbia's coast that was first spotted by a ferry passenger.
-
Vancouver Island wildfire expected to grow until rain, cooler temperatures arrive
Wildfire officials on Vancouver Island say an out-of-control wildfire burning west of Victoria is expected to grow in the coming days before rain and cooler temperatures can help firefighters gain an upper hand on the blaze.
-
Mounties say B.C. father missing with 4 children in violation of court order
Police in the British Columbia Interior are searching for a father and his four young children after the man failed to surrender the children to their mother, in violation of a court order.
Kelowna
-
Kamloops RCMP officer charged with assault, mischief
A Kamloops Mountie has been charged with assault and mischief in connection to an incident that occurred last summer, Crown prosecutors announced Wednesday.
-
2 dead after serious crash on Highway 1 in B.C. Interior
Two people are dead after a serious crash that shut down Highway 1 near Sorrento, B.C. Saturday morning.
-
Structures lost to Shetland Creek wildfire as more heat, thunderstorms strike parts of B.C.
The number of wildfires in British Columbia has flared as more lightning storms bring the potential for further fire starts.
London
-
'My ties to this community are done': Jewish London member reacts to being evicted from Jewish Community Centre
Darlene Zaifman-Gustlis was denied entry to an event for Pierre Poiliere at the London Jewish Community Centre.
-
Serious assault turned homicide after victim dies in hospital
The victim of a serious assault that occurred on July 20 has since died in hospital, according to London police.
-
The story behind the Eiffel Tower sculpture inside CF Masonville Place
Art Stokman partnered with CF Masonville Place to enhance their Home of Team Canada Lounge inside the mall in London.
Kitchener
-
Police seek tips in Cambridge armed robbery investigation
Police have shared the photo of a person they’re trying to identify as part of armed robbery investigation in Cambridge.
-
Health Canada warns some naloxone kits contain false instructions
Health Canada is warning some take-home naloxone kits come with bad instructions that should be ignored in favour of the correct guidance.
-
Pierre Poilievre talks international students and safe drug supply at Kitchener stop
Federal Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre toured a Kitchener tech hub on Friday, where he spoke to CTV News Kitchener about his key campaign messages.
Northern Ontario
-
Driver caught speeding on Hwy. 69 near Sudbury, police say
A northern Ontario driver was travelling almost 40km/h over the speed limit on Highway 69 near Greater Sudbury, police say.
-
Major Canadian bank experiences direct deposit outage on payday
Scotiabank says it has fixed a technical issue that impacted direct deposits on Friday morning.
-
Elon Musk's estranged daughter calls out his 'entirely fake' claims about her childhood
Vivian Jenna Wilson, Elon Musk's estranged daughter, publicly refuted several recent anti-trans statements her Tesla CEO and X owner father has made about her.
Atlantic
-
Colin Tweedie sentenced to 4.5 years in prison for hit-and-run death of Cape Breton girl
Colin Tweedie has been sentenced to four-and-a-half years in federal prison in the 2019 hit-and-run death of 10-year-old Cape Breton girl Talia Forrest.
-
Fire burns on roof of NB Power’s natural-gas fired plant in Saint John
Emergency crews in Saint John are responding to a fire burning on the roof at NB Power’s Bayside Generating Station Friday afternoon.
-
Videos online appear to show two recent shark sightings in Nova Scotia waters
Videos circulating online recently appear to show two separate shark sightings in Nova Scotia waters.
N.L.
-
Unclaimed bodies are piling up in Newfoundland. A funeral director blames government
Unclaimed bodies are piling up in Newfoundland, and a funeral director says they likely belong to people whose loved ones couldn't get enough government help to pay for a funeral.
-
Newfoundland refinery operator charged for flash explosion that killed worker
The owner of a refinery in Newfoundland has been charged with health and safety violations for a flash explosion at the plant in 2022 that killed a worker and injured seven others.
-
Transportation Safety Board investigating fire aboard boat abandoned by 'Lucky 7'
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent investigators to Newfoundland to determine what caused a fire aboard a fishing boat that forced the crew to abandon the vessel for a life-raft, leaving them at the mercy of the waves for two days.