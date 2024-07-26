Hot and dry week in Sask. leads to decline of crop conditions

A hot and dry week in Saskatchewan has led to the decline of crop conditions, especially in the southern and western parts of the province, according to the province’s latest crop report.

Topsoil moisture was pushed backwards in the province over the past week. Cropsoil topsoil moisture was rated as 50 per cent considered adequate and 45 per cent of hayland topsoil moisture is considered adequate.

The minimal rainfall received throughout the week was too small to give crops a break from heat stress. If the heat continues into next week, crops will continue and yield potential will fall, the report said.

Producers would like to see rain soon to ensure pastures can support animals through growing season, the report said.

Despite the heat, producers are reporting that conditions are better compared to recent growing season.

Haying operations are almost complete, with 18 per cent standing, 27 per cent cut, and 55 per cent baled or put up as silage. Hay quality is rated as 25 per cent excellent, 65 per cent good, nine per cent fair, and one per cent poor.

Another cut of hay won’t be likely unless rain is received soon to allow for regrowth.

Heat, dry conditions, gophers, grasshoppers, and aphids were the most common sources of crop damage.

For the full crop report, click here.

- More details to come...