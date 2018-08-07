

CTV Regina





The mercury is expected to soar in central and southern Saskatchewan this week.

According to Environment Canada, the province can expect an extended period of extreme heat later this week.

The weather agency says the heat is a result of an upper-level ridge bringing high temperatures into Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Starting on Wednesday, temperatures are expected to reach daytime highs above 30 C for a stretch of four or five days. Overnight lows will also remain the mid-teens during the stretch.

Environment Canada says the highest temperatures will be on Friday and Saturday.

Lloydminster is currently under a heat warning, and further warnings may be coming later this week.

Residents are encouraged to drink plenty of water, take breaks from the heat and not leave people or pets inside hot vehicles.