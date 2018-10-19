Hotomanie appealing conviction in death of Ryan Sugar
Colinda Hotomanie is appealing her conviction, after she was found guilty of second-degree murder in September.
Hotomanie was convicted in the death of Ryan Sugar, along with Gregory Wolfe, who was found guilty of first-degree murder.
Sugar's body was found in burnt out house in north central Regina in October 2016.
Hotomanie was sentenced to life in prison without eligibility for parole for 10 years.