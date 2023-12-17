REGINA
Regina

    • House fire in central Regina under investigation

    Regina fire crews responded to a house fire on the 14000 block of Athol Street Saturday night. (Source: X/Regina Fire) Regina fire crews responded to a house fire on the 14000 block of Athol Street Saturday night. (Source: X/Regina Fire)

    Regina fire crews are investigating following a short blaze at a home in one of the city’s central neighbourhoods.

    Firefighters were called to the 1400 block of Athol Street at around 5:15 a.m. on Saturday for a report of a house fire.

    Once crews arrived, the fire was put out quickly and all searches of the home were completed at around 5:45 a.m., Regina fire said in a post to X.

    No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze and the cause is currently under investigation.

