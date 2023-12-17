House fire in central Regina under investigation
Regina fire crews are investigating following a short blaze at a home in one of the city’s central neighbourhoods.
Firefighters were called to the 1400 block of Athol Street at around 5:15 a.m. on Saturday for a report of a house fire.
Once crews arrived, the fire was put out quickly and all searches of the home were completed at around 5:45 a.m., Regina fire said in a post to X.
No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze and the cause is currently under investigation.
