House in North Central shot on Thursday night
(File photo)
CTV Regina
Published Friday, February 9, 2018 6:57AM CST
Police are searching for a suspect after a home in North Central was shot at on Thursday night.
Officers were called to the 1400 block of Garnet Street around 11:40 p.m. for a report that a house had been shot at.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Regina Police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
No one inside the house was injured as a result of the shooting.