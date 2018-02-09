

CTV Regina





Police are searching for a suspect after a home in North Central was shot at on Thursday night.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Garnet Street around 11:40 p.m. for a report that a house had been shot at.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Regina Police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

No one inside the house was injured as a result of the shooting.