

CTV Regina





Regina police are investigating after a gun was fired into a house in North Central on Tuesday morning.

It happened on the 1000 block of Rae Street just after 3:30 a.m.

Police have confirmed the bullet broke through a window of the home.

No one was inside the house at the time.

Officers have no suspects in custody; the investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information is asked to call Regina police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.