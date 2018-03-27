House shot in North Central Regina overnight
(File photo)
CTV Regina
Published Tuesday, March 27, 2018 8:22AM CST
Regina police are investigating after a gun was fired into a house in North Central on Tuesday morning.
It happened on the 1000 block of Rae Street just after 3:30 a.m.
Police have confirmed the bullet broke through a window of the home.
No one was inside the house at the time.
Officers have no suspects in custody; the investigation is on-going.
Anyone with information is asked to call Regina police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.